EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A 35-year-old East St. Louis man was shot and killed Saturday morning, Illinois State Police said.

Officers responded to the 7400 block of State Street in East St. Louis around 9:45 a.m. and found the man with gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead from his wounds.

No other information was immediately released.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.