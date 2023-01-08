Man shot, killed in Baden neighborhood

Homicide investigation generic
Homicide investigation generic(Kmov)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was shot and killed in the Baden neighborhood in north St. Louis Sunday afternoon.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the man, who has not been identified, was found unconscious and not breathing in the 1200 block of Sells Avenue around 12:15 p.m. He was later pronounced dead.

No other information was immediately released.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

IL bill banning assault weapons could severely cut gun sales, opponents say
IL bill banning assault weapons could severely cut gun sales, opponents say
Two of the dogs rescued by No Time To Spare
Animal rescue asks for help after taking in 27 mistreated dogs
IL bill banning assault weapons could severely cut gun sales, opponents say
IL bill banning assault weapons could severely cut gun sales, opponents say
Make-A-Wish family returns to the Metro after Southwest flight delays caused problems getting...
Make-A-Wish family returns to the Metro after Southwest flight delays caused problems getting to Disney