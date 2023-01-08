Man arrested after hours-long standoff in Lebanon, IL

LEBANON, Ill. (KMOV) -- A man was arrested in Lebanon, Illinois, after police allege he barricaded himself in a house and threatened his girlfriend with a knife.

Lebanon Police say they were dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of South Cherry Street at 5:10 p.m. Saturday after receiving a report that a man had hit a woman and taken her into his bedroom, where he would not let her leave. Arriving officers attempted to make contact with the two but were denied access into the room by the man, who barricaded the door and stated he had a knife.

After two hours of speaking with the man, he released the woman, who was immediately given treatment for minor injuries. Following further negotiations, the man surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident. The information and evidence in the case will be presented to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney for formal charges.

The O’Fallon, Mascoutah, and Shiloh Police Departments assisted at the scene, as well as the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department. An emergency response team was there as well, the Lebanon Police Department said.

