Make-A-Wish family returns to the Metro after Southwest flight delays caused problems getting to Disney

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - During the mess of Southwest flight cancelations, News 4 shared the story of a family delayed from going on their daughter’s Make-A-Wish trip.

The Bolducs finally made it to Disney last week and are back home in St. Peters.

After their daughter Zephany was diagnosed with leukemia in 2019, she’s been dreaming of her Make-A-Wish trip to Disney for years.

“Yes she enjoyed Walt Disney but as a family, it wasn’t the vacation or the Make-A-Wish that we envisioned,” dad Richard Bolduc says.

The trip got off to a rocky start when their flight to Florida was canceled on Monday, December 26.

“She’s been through cancer, three years of chemo, two open heart surgeries,” Richard says. “Here’s this one special week that she gets and Southwest messed it up.”

“And she can’t get it back,” mother Jennifer Bolduc says. “That was her one-time wish. She can’t have another wish now.”

The Bolducs spent 17 hours at Lambert waiting to get rebooked before eventually renting a minivan and driving down to Florida.

“The airport makes me tired,” Zephany says.

“The frustration that we kept inside, it boiled over,” Richard says. “Your patience starts running short. You’re tired. You’re frustrated.”

Make-A-Wish extended Zephany’s trip to make up for the time lost because of Southwest’s cancelations.

However, the Bolducs went two days without their luggage.

“Two of our bags came on a 8:20 flight to Orlando, so I went to the airport to be there to meet them on the carousel at 8:20, brought them back to the hotel and then went back at 11 for the 11:40 flight from St. Louis to Orlando and picked up our last bag,” Richard says.

The delays in getting to Orlando and getting home to St. Louis also led to additional out-of-pocket expenses for the Bolducs that they hadn’t planned for.

It’s something they say no family, especially a Make-A-Wish family, should ever have to go through.

“Somehow, some way, I’m gonna make it up to Zephany and do it again in a few years maybe, but we’re gonna do it right sometime soon,” Richard says.

