Animal rescue asks for help after taking in 27 mistreated dogs

Two of the dogs rescued by No Time To Spare
By Kalie Strain
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - After rescuing 27 dogs from Franklin County, No Time To Spare Animal Rescue and Sanctuary is asking for help.

According to No Time To Spare, they operate 100% on donations and with a large influx of animals due to cold weather, the rescue is full and in need of supplies and fosters.

For more information on how to donate or to sign up to be a foster, you can visit the No Time To Spare website.

