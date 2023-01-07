Wintry Mix Tonight, Decreasing Clouds Tomorrow

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Wintry Mix of Rain/Snow/Sleet Tonight
  • Temperatures this weekend in the 40s & lows in the 30s
  • Next chance of precipitation comes in the form of rain on Thursday
Tonight: A wintry mix of rain, sleet & snow will move through the area. Some accumulations are possible, mainly north & west of St. Louis. Most accumulations will be very light & limited to elevated/grassy surfaces. Some heavier snow bands may develop north of St. Louis and that’s where we could see up to 2″ fall. Those locations will be where some slick spots will be possible.

Sunday: Temperatures tomorrow will rise above freezing, so impacts from light snow won’t be long-lasting. We’ll start the day cloudy, with clouds decreasing through the afternoon. It will be a cool & dry day.

This week: In general, warmer-than-average temperatures are expected with many days seeing highs in the 50s. Beneficial rain and a few thunderstorms are possible next Thursday.

7 Day Forecast

