Vandals bust car windows at City Foundry, steal visitor’s MacBook computer

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Patrons of the City Foundry STL are furious after their car windows were busted while visiting the entertainment venue.

According to St. Louis Police, at least five cars were broken into in one night. One victim’s MacBook computer was stolen. However, a recent cellphone video shows five other vehicles broken into in the same parking lot, located across from Interstate 64.

”I was shocked,” says victim Stephanie Birk. “We were only here for three hours, and then we came out and it was like the Wild Wild West.”

Birk was leaving the Foundry on December 27 following a friend’s birthday celebration and returned to see her vehicle’s window smashed in and glass across the parking lot.

“It’s just crazy to come out here, and they didn’t even take anything,” she says. “It was just my back window was busted, and nothing was taken.”

In addition to the multiple vehicle break-ins reported to police, Birk took video on her phone of more cars with their windows gone.

“I really like that St. Louis is putting up all these new establishments, but the security needs to be better and not just the inside where they’re checking IDs and making sure everything is great,” Birk says.

The City Foundry STL says during this time the establishment had its most successful days to date with more than 50,000 visitors.

A spokesperson released this statement:

“Safety measures that remain in place include a security team on-site 24 hours a day, 7-days a week, and we are currently working with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, St. Louis University and surrounding businesses to increase security for the entire area.”

Luckily, Birk’s insurance paid for the damages at no cost to her.

“It ruined the mood for the night and put a sour taste in my mouth for the next coming time,” says Birk. “It’s definitely going to deter people if it’s not safe where their cars are parked.”

St. Louis Metropolitan Police say they plan to review surveillance video once they are granted access. There is still no word on any suspects.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.