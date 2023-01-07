Vacant North City church a total loss after fire

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A heavy fire broke out at a vacant church in St. Louis Saturday morning, the fire department told News 4.

The St. Louis Fire Department said the fire started around 11 a.m. The building, located near Rosalie Street and Red Bud Avenue, lacked structural stability and is a total loss after the fire.

There was one person in the basement when the fire happened. He broke a window, and firefighters helped him escape unharmed. The building appeared to be vacant otherwise, the fire department said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

