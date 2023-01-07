Two years later: Locals charged in Jan. 6 attack serve minimal jail time, probation

(KMOV) -- Friday marks the two-year anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. It’s also a day that had major consequences for a number of Missourians.

Emily Hernandez of Sullivan, Missouri, was one of several people captured in a photo holding then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s broken door sign during the Capitol insurrection. Hernandez, her uncle William Merry and friend Paul Westover were all charged for unlawfully being inside the Capitol building.

Merry and Westover were both sentenced last April to 45 days in jail. Hernandez served 30 days in jail for the crime. But she is still awaiting trial in a separate case after being accused of killing a mother in a drunk driving crash in January 2022. She would face significant prison time if convicted.

Joshua Dressel of Festus has pleaded guilty to being in the Capitol. He is set to be sentenced in two weeks. Valley Park resident Nicholas Reimler was sentenced to 36 months of probation. James Buxton of St. Charles got 18 months of probation and 40 hours of community service.

No local residents that News 4 has been tracking have been charged with serious felonies like assaulting Capitol Police officers. The Department of Justice has said its investigations are ongoing, with 900 people charged for the Jan. 6 incident.

