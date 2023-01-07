Soccer players needed to raise money for the St. Louis Area Foodbank

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 7:24 AM CST
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The annual Winter Classic will take place at Marquette Park on Saturday at 11 a.m.

The St. Louligans will take on the American Outlaws STL for a charity soccer match to raise money for the St. Louis Area Food Bank. For a minimum $5 donation, participants can play in the game.

Those supporting the Louligans will wear blue, and those who are supporting the American Outlaws will wear red.

