Rosati Kain to remain open as independent Catholic school, will be called ‘Rosati Kain Academy’

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The only all-girls Catholic school in the City of St. Louis will continue its 112-year legacy after alumnae, parent volunteers and students fought to keep the doors open.

Rosati Kain High School opened in 1911 on Lindell Boulevard and has served as an all-girls Catholic school since. In September, the Archdiocese of St. Louis announced it would close Rosati Kain and St. Mary’s High School at the end of the school year, citing declining enrollment. According to the Archdiocese, Rosati Kain has experienced a 31 percent decline in enrollment over the last 10 years.

“I was in tears it was so bad,” said Anabeth Acosta, a sophomore at Rosati Kain. “I told my mom we should start looking at other schools and she told me no, Rosati Kain is not going to close.”

The school enrolls around 200 girls, which makes the school feel like family, according to junior Vanessa Kleen.

“These were my family members, these were my sisters and friends I didn’t want to lose, and I didn’t want to lose the home I’d come to love,” she said.

For the last three months, a group of parent volunteers, staff members and alumnae have worked with the Archdiocese to reach a lease agreement, allowing the school to remain in its current building. In addition, the school will now have the Catholic sponsorship of St. Joseph Educational Ministries.

“For me, I didn’t want to be in a space where there was no option for my daughters, there was no option for the young women in this community to come to a place like Rosati-Kain where everyone can be themselves, no one is friendless, and people can truly find who they want to be,” said Cynthia Forcelledo Goudy, interim president of Rosati Kain Academy.

Goudy is working with a new leadership team to ensure the school can operate successfully in the future. To do so, meetings are held with stakeholders, including current students and staff members. The leadership team will launch a search for a new president for Rosati Kain Academy as well.

The school is in the middle of a fundraising campaign for its strategic 5-year plan and said it has raised 65 percent of its goal for the 2023-2024 school year. 80 percent of students at the school receive some kind of financial aid with the help of donors.

With news the school will remain open for years to come, students said they can now take a deep breath.

“I’m extremely happy because we now have our school and we get to have people having those friends because it’s open and I’m so happy,” said senior Aunye Caldwell.

