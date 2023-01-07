Mild Temps & Cloudy, Chance For Light Rain

First Alert Weather:

Chance for Light rain Late Saturday afternoon & Saturday Night

Temperatures this weekend in the 40s & lows in the 30s

Some areas may see snow or rain/snow mix, best chances north of I-70

Saturday-Sunday Morning: Much of Saturday looks dry and mostly cloudy, but watch for a rain chance across the region late afternoon and evening. Areas north will see this switch to snow and may see minor accumulation on grass. Temperatures and warm pavement should limit accumulations to grass and elevated areas. Rain in St. Louis Saturday night may end as flurries or light snow with no accumulation Sunday morning. The low in St. Louis Sunday morning is expected to remain above freezing.

Sunday Afternoon: Sunday will be mostly cloudy but dry for the afternoon and a near normal chilly day.

Next Week: A warming trend kicks in Monday afternoon and much of next week will be well above normal. Another rain chance arrives by Thursday.

