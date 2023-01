ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed near the Soulard neighborhood overnight.

Police say around 2:16 a.m., they responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Gravois Avenue. A man was found with a gunshot wound to his chest. A homicide unit was called to investigate.

