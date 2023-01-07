Lucas Kunce announces run for Senate

By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Lucas Kunce has announced his bid for Senate in 2024.

Kunce released a campaign video targeting Josh Hawley, referencing Hawley’s fist pump towards the crowed on the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

When News 4 reached out to Senator Hawley, a spokesperson sent us this response:

“We welcome this desperate woke activisits to yet another polictal race. He just barely finished losing his last one. Maybe he’s running in the wrong state.”

Kunce had ran for Roy Blunts senate seat previously, but lost by nearly 5 points in the Democratic Primary.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lucus Kunce announces run for Senate
Lucus Kunce announces run for Senate
FILE - Democratic Senate hopeful Lucas Kunce speaks to the press after conceding at a primary...
On Capitol attack anniversary, challenge of Hawley announced
The Illinois House passed two bills early Friday morning, January 6 during the lame duck session.
Ill. House passes assault weapons ban, abortion protection bills
Missouri Statehouse 2023/Jefferson City, Mo.
Missouri lawmakers open session focused on ballot measures