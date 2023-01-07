Lucas Kunce announces run for Senate

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Lucas Kunce has announced his bid for Senate in 2024.

Kunce released a campaign video targeting Josh Hawley, referencing Hawley’s fist pump towards the crowed on the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

When News 4 reached out to Senator Hawley, a spokesperson sent us this response:

“We welcome this desperate woke activisits to yet another polictal race. He just barely finished losing his last one. Maybe he’s running in the wrong state.”

Kunce had ran for Roy Blunts senate seat previously, but lost by nearly 5 points in the Democratic Primary.

