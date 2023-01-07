John Burroughs’ women’s basketball team blows past Visitation

By Joshua Robinson
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 10:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The John Burroughs Lady Bombers basketball team defeated Visitation High School 59-26.

The Lady Bombers controlled the game in the first quarter, putting up 15 points. They kept the momentum and scored 27 more points before the half.

During the second half, Visitation attempted to make a comeback, but the Lady Bombers’ defense kept them at bay the rest of the game.

