Honoring victims of downed Ukrainian Airlines flight

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A remembrance for airline passengers killed three years ago this weekend.

In January 2020, a Ukrainian Airlines flight was shot down by Iran’s revolutionary guard.

Everyone on board was killed.

This afternoon, a group gathered in downtown St. Louis to remember the victims, and send a message to the US government.

Those at today’s event also expressed their support for the protests currently going on in Iran, after a young woman died in police custody.

