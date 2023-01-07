Honoring victims of downed Ukrainian Airlines flight
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A remembrance for airline passengers killed three years ago this weekend.
In January 2020, a Ukrainian Airlines flight was shot down by Iran’s revolutionary guard.
Everyone on board was killed.
This afternoon, a group gathered in downtown St. Louis to remember the victims, and send a message to the US government.
Those at today’s event also expressed their support for the protests currently going on in Iran, after a young woman died in police custody.
