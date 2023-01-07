Fairview Heights City Council approves body cams for police officers

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS (KMOV) -- Fairview Heights Police officers will have body cameras for their uniforms after the city council approved the purchase.

The body cameras will complement the mobile video systems inside the department’s squad cars. Cameras can be turned on manually by the officer or automatically when their vehicle’s emergency lights turn on.

Once the video starts recording, it cannot be deleted, altered or erased. It downloads automatically onto a secure server.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.