Circle K sells gasoline to customers buying kerosene for nearly a week

O’FALLON, Ill. (KMOV) -- A Circle K in O’Fallon, Illinois, recently sold more than 50 gallons of gasoline to customers who thought they were buying kerosene. The company said a third party deposited the gasoline in a storage tank reserved for kerosene.

The Circle K at 826 West Highway 50 sold about 53 gallons of gasoline to customers intending to buy kerosene from Friday, December 30 and Thursday. The company posted a note on its front door at the location saying the error was discovered on Friday.

“We immediately ceased all sales of kerosene at the location and are swiftly taking remedial actions,” the note said.

Circle K asked anyone who made a kerosene purchase at that location between December 30 and January 5 to not use the product and contact them at 1-800-690-6227 or HLDCService@circlek.com.

A note was posted on the door at a Circle K in O'Fallon, Illinois, after a mix-up between gasoline and kerosene. (KMOV staff)

