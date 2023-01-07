16-year-old charged with August double homicide, certified as adult

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A teenager was certified as an adult in the juvenile court system and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with a double homicide in St. Louis in August.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department announced Saturday that 16-year-old Jameer Johnson was charged in the shooting death of two men on the afternoon of August 17, 2022. Jeremiah Jackson, 20, and Montel Sanders, 30, were shot to death inside a vehicle in the 4300 block of Garfield in between the Vandeventer and Greater Ville neighborhoods.

Johnson has also been charged with two counts of armed criminal action. News 4 has requested a probable cause statement against Johnson from the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors allege Jameer Johnson, 16, shot and killed two men in August. (SLMPD)

