Vladimir Tarasenko named 2023 NHL All-Star

FILE - In this March 26, 2021, file photo, St. Louis Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko (91) waits for a...
FILE - In this March 26, 2021, file photo, St. Louis Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko (91) waits for a face-off during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks in St. Louis. Tarasenko is an option two years removed from hoisting the Stanley Cup after asking the Blues for a trade. The league released the protected lists of all 30 teams eligible for the expansion draft Sunday morning, July 18. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz, File)(Joe Puetz | AP)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 8:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Vladimir Tarasenko has been selected to the roster for the 2023 NHL All-Star game, his fourth career selection for the game.

Tarasenko was an NHL All-Star in three consecutive seasons from 2015 through 2017. He will represent the Blues once again at the All-Star Weekend in Sunrise, Florida, on February 4.

Tarasenko has 10 goals and 19 assists this season.

