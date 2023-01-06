Vladimir Tarasenko named 2023 NHL All-Star

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Vladimir Tarasenko has been selected to the roster for the 2023 NHL All-Star game, his fourth career selection for the game.

Tarasenko was an NHL All-Star in three consecutive seasons from 2015 through 2017. He will represent the Blues once again at the All-Star Weekend in Sunrise, Florida, on February 4.

Tarasenko has 10 goals and 19 assists this season.

