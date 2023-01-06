Suspect injured after jumping off upper deck of I-64 in overnight police chase

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:25 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man is in the hospital after allegedly leading police on a chase and jumping off the upper deck of I-64 before being captured.

The suspect had been leading police on a chase from Illinois into Missouri. Officers were able to spike the vehicle but the suspect then made his way into Missouri via I-64. Around 1 a.m., the suspect got out of his vehicle and jumped from the upper deck of westbound I-64 and fell to Market Street in front of the Armory.

St. Louis City officers took the suspect into custody until pursuing officers could get to Market Street. The suspect was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The original charges of the case are unknown. News 4 will update with more information.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

When officers arrived on the scene they located a busted glass door to the showroom.
Several vehicles stolen from Festus dealership overnight
A man is in the hospital after allegedly leading police on a chase and jumping off the upper...
Driver injured in overnight police chase
When officers arrived on the scene they located a busted glass door to the showroom.
Car stolen from dealership overnight
A mother-to-be spoke fondly of the husband she desperately hopes recovers after a shooting last...
ONLY ON 4: Wife of shooting victim fears he won’t meet his daughter, says police lack urgency to find shooter