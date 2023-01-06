Sullivan community turns Main Street into art

SULLIVAN, Mo. (KMOV) – The revival of Sullivan’s Main Street was made possible by the community.

Christine Dace runs the Meramec Community Mission, a food pantry inside a 104-year-old building. It needed 11 new windows until Board Member Jerry Hubble had a vision. He saw art.

Hubble’s idea was to put up 11 painted panels that showcase the town’s history. It was his idea, but the community made it happen. He asked residents to donate to the project, and in return, they got to pick the idea for the picture to be painted.

The paintings serve two purposes, to let people in need know where help can be had and to bring attention to the community.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.