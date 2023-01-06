Sugarfire Smokehouse to open in Arnold Jan. 9

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Arnold is adding award winning barbecue to its list of city eateries.

Sugarfire Smokehouse will open on January 9 in the Water Tower Place and Shoppes Center located at 2204 Michigan Avenue.

The restaurant is known for its brisket, pulled pork, ribs and signature sandwiches topped with slaw and pies.

the 5,300-square foot location will also include a 100-seat banquet room and spacious patio set to open in the Spring.

Sugarfire Arnold will donate a percentage of opening day sales to Helping Hands and Horses, a local non-profit organization that provides therapeutic horseback riding to adults and children with disabilities in the greater St. Louis area free of charge. “A commitment to our neighbors is one of the most integral parts of the Sugarfire culture,” says co-owner Tom Lombardo.

Restaurant hours will be 11a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.

