St. Louis CITY SC kicks off it first preseason on Jan. 9

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - What was just a dream a few years ago has now become reality as the new St. Louis CITY SC kicks off its inaugural season with training camp opening January 9.

Players will report and take physicals on January 9 and 10 before its first full squad practice on January 11 at the Washington University Orthopedics High Performance Center.

The team trains in St. Louis through January 18 before it embarks on a 10 day trip to Fort Lauderdale, Florida where the club will train and have three preseason matches against MLS clubs Charlotte FC, the Philadelphia Union and Inter Miami.

St. Louis CITY SC returns home and resumes camp at Washington University on February 1 and stays through the 5th before traveling to Palm Springs, California for the Second Annual Coachella Valley Invitational for preseason matches against LA Galaxy, The Vancouver Whitecaps FC and then concluding against New York City FC.

The club then returns to St. Louis and concludes its preseason with a closed door scrimmage against Atlanta United FC on February 18.

With much anticipation St. Louis CITY SC will kick off its regular season in an away match against Austin FC on February 25 and then on March 4 the team will make its home debut in a match against Charlotte FC.

All preseason training sessions and practice matches are closed to the public.

