St. Charles County man sentenced to more than 4 years in prison for downloading child porn.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Eric Crews, 38, of St. Peters, Missouri is going to prison for downloading child pornography and sharing it on a variety of social media.

After Crews loaded and sent 14 files of child pornography that included images of child sexual abuse material to social messaging app Kik in November of 2020 it triggered an alert with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

A court approved search of Crews’ home by the St. Charles Cyber Crime Task Force and FBI turned up more than 5400 images and 610 videos of child pornography on Crews’ cell phone.

Crews was charged with possession of child pornography and plead guilty in U.S. District Court in October of 2022.

As part of Crews’ plea he will be on supervised release for the rest of his life after the conclusion of his prison term.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.

