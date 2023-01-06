Some say giving St. Louis Street Department access over Aldermen Capital Funds can make streets safer

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The St. Louis Board of Aldermen will decide if it will give the city’s street department control of Aldermanic Capital Funds.

During a special committee ward redistricting meeting Thursday, members of Trailnet, an organization that studies street safety in St. Louis, advocated for giving the city’s street department control of millions of dollars in capital funds that 28 alderpersons in the city have available to spend.

Each alderperson gets less than $400,000 a year for things like street improvement. The city’s Board of Estimate and Apportionment ultimately approves requests to spend the money. Alderpersons aren’t required to spend the money every year. They’re allowed to sit on it.

The aldermen also have more money to spend on streets than the street department.

“I think it has to go to the streets department,” said Charles Bryson with Trailnet. “It is really poor planning for 28 alderpeople to be making decisions about street improvements, sidewalk improvements, street lighting. It just doesn’t make sense. And I think there’s a realization among many that it has to be done. That there are neighborhoods, communities and wards that have not received what they needed to make improvement.”

Officials with Trailnet propose that the St. Louis Street Department can spend the money equitably, giving the wards with the biggest needs access to the money first.

“It’s not a bad idea, something that I don’t think we shouldn’t be looking into,” said Alderman Brandon Bosley. “It takes two to three years to stack up money to be able to have a well-thought-out plan on how you really, really, realistically, want to address some of the ward concerns.”

Advocates hope the city will pass an ordinance by spring, giving the St. Louis Street Department access to the money. Spring is when wards shrink from 28 to 14. The city’s budget is due by July.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.