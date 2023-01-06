Several vehicles stolen from Festus dealership overnight

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A dealership in Festus was broken into overnight and several vehicles were stolen.

Police say they received a call around 2 a.m. for a suspicious vehicle in front of the Lucas-Smith Chrysler Center. When officers arrived on the scene they located a busted glass door to the showroom. Officers have determined that several vehicles were taken, including at least two Dodge Challengers. One white and one black.

Officers spotted the chargers last on a MODOT camera, traveling northbound on I-55 near Richardson Road.

News 4 will update this story with more information once it has been received.

