Police searching for ‘armed subject’ in Maryland Heights

According to a tweet, police are searching in the area of Dorsett Road and Metro Boulevard.
According to a tweet, police are searching in the area of Dorsett Road and Metro Boulevard.(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Maryland Heights Police Department has announced they are actively searching for an armed subject.

According to a tweet, police are searching in the area of Dorsett Road and Metro Boulevard. They are asking that people avoid the area and, if already in the area, to stay in place and lock all doors and windows.

In a follow-up tweet, police said the man was wearing a dark-colored pullover and a white face mask. He was also reportedly carrying a book bag. Officers believe he could be driving a gray SUV.

News 4 will update with more information once it has been received.

