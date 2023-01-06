Police searching for ‘armed subject’ in Maryland Heights

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Maryland Heights Police Department has announced they are actively searching for an armed subject.

According to a tweet, police are searching in the area of Dorsett Road and Metro Boulevard. They are asking that people avoid the area and, if already in the area, to stay in place and lock all doors and windows.

Our officers are currently working an activity scene in the area of Dorsett Road and Metro Blvd looking for an armed subject.



Avoid the area. If you are in the area already please stay in place and lock all doors and windows. pic.twitter.com/JLRAltpstq — Maryland Heights PD (@MHPolice) January 6, 2023

In a follow-up tweet, police said the man was wearing a dark-colored pullover and a white face mask. He was also reportedly carrying a book bag. Officers believe he could be driving a gray SUV.

