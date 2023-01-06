ONLY ON 4: Wife of shooting victim fears he won’t meet his daughter, says police lack urgency to find shooter

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A mother-to-be spoke fondly of the husband she desperately hopes recovers after a shooting last December. Corey Raglyn’s baby is due any day and his wife worries he may never get to meet his child.

“We have been together for 12 years,” Raglyn shared. “We have done everything right. We got married and waited to have a baby until after marriage. We were both excited to be parents and now I’m terrified I’ll have to do it alone.”

Victoria Raglyn is less than three days away from her due date. She and her husband, Corey, are expecting their first child; a baby girl.

Raglyn now fears her daughter will never meet her Dad.

“Corey doesn’t deserve this. Anyone that knows him knows he is genuinely a good guy.

Victoria Raglyn is less than three days from her due date. She and her husband, Corey, are expecting a baby girl. Corey was in STL on a work trip last month. He was shot in an attempted carjacking, and now sits in a coma. Victoria fears her daughter will never meet her dad. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/EOQlV0ln5a — David Amelotti (@DavidAmelottiTV) January 6, 2023

In security footage, multiple shots can be heard ringing out in the 4200 block of Castleman, just before 1 AM on December 12th.

Raglyn said her husband was grabbing his cellphone charger from his car, when he saw a masked person checking his car’s door handles.

“He said he let the window down to let them know someone was in there, but the guy ran around to the other side of the car where he had the window cracked and put the weapon inside his car and shot him in the stomach,” Raglyn said.

The mother-to-be said the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department lacks urgency in finding her husband’s shooter. She said it took police at least two days to put detectives on Corey’s case. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/zMdKxXewcL — David Amelotti (@DavidAmelottiTV) January 6, 2023

Since then, Corey has been in a nearby hospital. He was set to be discharged on December 23rd but suddenly lost his pulse for 21 minutes, then suffering cardiac arrest.

“My husband is laying on essentially on his death bed,” Raglyn explained. “We aren’t getting any type of answers.”

The mother-to-be said the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department lacks urgency in finding her husband’s shooter. She said it took police at least two days to put detectives on Corey’s case.

She said an officer told her, the suspects are juveniles and if caught might spend a day in “Juvie,” then they’ll be back on the streets.

“So we don’t punish them because they are kids? If my husband doesn’t get through this then essentially you’re getting away with murder and its okay because you’re kids? it’s not okay,” Raglyn said.

News 4 contacted police multiple times for answers. We’re told detectives are working on leads but can’t share specifics to protect the investigation.

“We are still looking for more action,” Raglyn shared. “It’s been three weeks. We feel something should have been done.”

For now, Corey remains in a coma. He is experiencing Neuro-storming, which is basically uncontrollable seizures from the brain firing off brainwaves. Victoria says this happens every 90 minutes to two hours.

Still, Victoria remains hopeful and says she’s praying for a miracle.

“Whatever recovery process we have to deal with we are willing to do so but I just don’t want anything more than for him to get out of that bed,” Raglyn said.

The Raglyn family told News 4 a police captain with STLMPD did call to apologize for the lack of communication, Thursday.

The family does have a GoFundMe page, which anyone can check out if wanting to assist the family during horrific time.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.