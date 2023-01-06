Missouri Department of Conservation warns of Chronic Wasting Disease in wildlife

By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - The Missouri Department of Conservation wants you to beware of wildlife with Chronic Wasting Disease, especially white-tailed deer.

CWD is a fatal, neurological disease that impacts animals like deer and elk.

Media Specialist for Central and Northeast Regions Maddie Est said they track how the disease is spreading because it could wipe out an animal population.

She said they have a mandatory sampling process for hunters in Northeast Missouri to make sure their deer are not infected.

“To take the sample, all we do is take out the lymph nodes from the deer so you can still get it mounted,” Est said. “You can still obviously process the meat, but if it has CWD, we can’t recommend that you eat meat from the deer that’s tested positive.”

The two CWD management zones in Northeast Missouri include Knox and Clark Counties.

MDC prohibits you from using grain and other consumable products to attract deer in CWD management zones, but there are a few exceptions:

  • Feed placed within 100 feet of any residence or occupied building
  • Feed placed somewhere where deer can’t access
  • Feed and minerals used only for agricultural, forest management or wildlife food plot production practices

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The scene of an officer-involved shooting off Summit Run Place in Hermitage on Jan. 5, 2023.
Grammy winner wanted for kidnapping family killed in Nashville officer-involved shooting
RAW FILE - Kansas City Chiefs running back Peyton Hillis runs during the first half of an NFL...
Report: Former Chiefs running back in critical condition after saving kids from drowning
Celebrations will begin on Jan. 6 and conclude February 18.
Events schedule for 44th St. Louis Mardi Gras season in Soulard
A man is in the hospital after allegedly leading police on a chase and jumping off the upper...
Suspect injured after jumping off upper deck of I-64 in overnight police chase
A man is in the hospital after allegedly leading police on a chase and jumping off the upper...
Driver injured in overnight police chase