Flaming Elvis returns to Steve’s Hot Dogs

By Joshua Robinson
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 9:04 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Steve’s Hot Dogs announced Thursday that they will bring back the Flaming Elvis Dog.

This smoked all-beef dog topped with rum butter bananas, peanut butter and bacon will be available on Friday. This is to celebrate Elvis Presley’s 87th birthday.

The idea of the Flaming Elvis came from when Presley ate at the Colorado Mine Company after a concert. He would order a sandwich called the Fool’s Gold Loaf, made with two slices of sourdough bread, a pound of bacon, and a jar of peanut butter and jelly.

At home, Presley would take two pieces of bread, spread peanut butter, topped with bananas, bacon, and would fry it in the skillet.

