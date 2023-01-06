CVPA High School to return back to in-person learning, local artists brought in to paint murals of hope for students

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Students and staff will return to the classrooms at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School on Tuesday, January 17th.

The original plan was to resume on January 9 but was postponed due to construction.

“This could be your child. The next person’s child, any other high school. It’s a scary thing to live through, says artist Deonne Moore. You could see where they shot people, and it just was hard to walk through there.”

During holiday break, the school hired 5 local artists to paint tributes and murals to the students on lockers throughout the building. Neighborhood artist, Deonne Moore is one of five artists the district chose to decorate them during the holiday break.

“I’m prayerful that it brings some sort of joy, inspiration, and a sense of peace,” says artist, Deonne Moore.

The school year will resume in-person learning following a school shooting in October. A former student shot and killed teen student, Alexzandria Bell and teacher, Jean Kuczka.

Moore decided to illustrate legendary singer, Nina Simone and activist Malcolm X on the walls to inspiring surviving students.

“When I seen one of my friend’s children was shot and I knew he was a visual artist, so it really touched me,” says Moore. “I didn’t know how I could give back and then I got this opportunity, and I was like that’s the greatest thing that I could do.”

The female artist tells News 4 her passion for painting is an encouraging letter to students to live out their purpose.

“I want you to look at my artwork and say no obstacle is too tough for me to get over,” she says. “So if she can do it I can too.”

St. Louis Public Schools will have counselors and other mental health support on site upon students return to CVPA High School later this month.

