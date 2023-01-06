Central Visual and Performing Arts High School return to in person

A photo of Alexandria Bell rests at the scene of a growing floral memorial to the victims of a...
A photo of Alexandria Bell rests at the scene of a growing floral memorial to the victims of a school shooting at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in St. Louis. Bell and teacher Jean Kuczka were killed, along with the gunman, in Monday's shooting. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)(Robert Cohen | AP)
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 8:47 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Central Visual and Performing Arts High School is planning a return to in-person learning this month. This follows the Oct. 24 shooting at the high school.

In-person classes will resume on Tuesday, January 17. The original plan was to resume on January 9, but was postponed due to construction.

Counselors and other means of support will be available to student upon the return to in-person classes. Virtual options will remain for students who need more time before returning to the school.

