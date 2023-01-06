Central Visual and Performing Arts High School return to in person

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Central Visual and Performing Arts High School is planning a return to in-person learning this month. This follows the Oct. 24 shooting at the high school.

In-person classes will resume on Tuesday, January 17. The original plan was to resume on January 9, but was postponed due to construction.

Counselors and other means of support will be available to student upon the return to in-person classes. Virtual options will remain for students who need more time before returning to the school.

