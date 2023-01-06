ATF, St. Louis City Police warn of machine guns on the streets as black market devices are on the rise

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Federal and local law enforcement officials are issuing a warning after a dramatic increase in the number of firearms being outfitted with conversion devices, turning a semi-automatic gun into a fully-automatic one.

On Thursday, agents with the ATF and members of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said in 2022 there was a 500 percent increase in the use of the illegal devices in the St. Louis region.

According to Police Chief Michael Sack, in 2019 and 2020 city officers seized one device in each of those years. In 2022, a total of 27 devices were seized. Five days into 2023, the department has confiscated 3.

“It’s so hard to control that {kind of weapon},” he said. “You’re not going to get much accuracy, we already have problems with shots being fired in our neighborhoods, homes and vehicles. Imagine someone with a fully automatic gun with a 50-round drum discharging that into our community.”

The devices, most commonly known as auto-sears, Glock switches and lightning links, convert a semi-automatic handgun into one that can empty an entire magazine within a few seconds. Sack said with one pull of a trigger, bullets can fly in every direction, putting community members and officers at risk.

“Now we’re becoming more aware and looking at these firearms as they come in,” said Brent Beavers, ATF Special Agent in Charge. “The drop auto-sears are not visible on the outside of the firearm so it’s not something you’re going to notice. The conversion device is somewhat noticeable but it’s still, it does take trained eye.”

ShotSpotter technology is used by law enforcement officers to detect gunfire in various areas across the city. Sack said in 2021, the technology detected 66 incidents of fully automatic gunfire. In 2022, it detected 339 separate events.

“It makes no sense if you want to use it for self defense,” said Sack. “Because your chances of hitting your target after the first round are diminished greatly because of recoil and everything happening within the firearm. It just makes our jobs much more difficult.”

The devices are commonly manufactured using 3D printers, Beavers said, along with being shipped to the U.S. from overseas. Targeting the multiple sources, especially on the black market, is an ongoing battle, but U.S. Attorney Sayler A. Fleming said her office is aggressively prosecuting those found in possession of the illegal devices.

“For those that plan to use a firearm equipped with one of these devices when they’re out selling drugs or committing a crime of violence as defined under the law, you’re going to be looking at a mandatory minimum,” said Fleming. “That’s not less than 30 years in prison.”

Last year, Terrion Smith, 16, of North City was killed in the lobby of an apartment building downtown. Fleming said the suspect in the case, John Whitney Jr., admitted to using a “switch” on his Glock handgun and firing 20 shots in three to four seconds at the victim.

Law enforcement is encouraging anyone who sees one of these devices to call the ATF tip line or local law enforcement and can remain anonymous.

