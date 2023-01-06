2023 Cardinals Caravan to stop through 6 states

The St. Louis Cardinals Caravan will visit six states in four days in 2023.
The St. Louis Cardinals Caravan will visit six states in four days in 2023.(St. Louis Cardinals)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Cardinals announced its schedule for the 2023 Cardinals Caravan, which will stop in 20 cities in Missouri, Illinois, Tennessee, Arkansas, Kentucky, and Indiana.

Players that will be at the events include Brendan Donovan, Lars Nootbar, Andrew Knizner, Nolan Gorman, Andre Pallante, Jake Woodford, Zack Thompson, and Packy Naughton. Prospects Jordan Walker, Masyn Winn, Matthew Liberatore, Tink Hence, Gordon Graceffo, Ivan Herrera, Alec Burleson, and Michael McGreevy will also be there. Cardinals alumni that will join the caravan are Rick Ankiel, Ryan Ludwick, Randy Flores, Jason Motte, Bo Hart, Kerry Robinson and Al Hrabosky.

The first 400 kids through the door ages 15 and under will get an autograph ticket that gets them a signature from each current and former player. Only fans from that age group will be allowed to get autographs.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime scene tape in Maryland Heights after a report of an "armed subject" on Jan. 6, 2023.
Maryland Heights lockdown lifted after ‘armed subject’ left area: Police
Judge's gavel
St. Charles County man sentenced to more than 4 years in prison for downloading child porn.
Players will report and take physicals on January 9 and 10 before its first full squad practice...
St. Louis CITY SC kicks off first preseason on Jan. 9
New Arnold location to Jan. 9.
Sugarfire Smokehouse to open in Arnold Jan. 9