String of car thefts in Creve Coeur have police preaching prevention

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Just four days into the new year and Creve Coeur Police have already investigated five car thefts. Police said, in three of the thefts, the vehicles were either left running or with the keys inside.

According to Lt. Jonathan McIntosh, the latest theft happened Tuesday at the Mobil On The Run at Olive Boulevard and Schulte Road, where a woman was gassing up and had left her keys in the car.

“The person was just pumping their gas had their car running when somebody jumped in and took off with their car,” he said.

McIntosh said there were 75 car thefts last year, and in about half of them, the vehicles were left running, or the keys were in the car. He said thieves are looking for cars to steal in low-crime areas where people let their guards down.

Police are urging drivers to take simple steps that can drastically reduce the risk of car theft.

“We’re really pushing for, when they have a key fob, not to leave the key fob in the car. Keep it on their person. Because if they leave the car it won’t start. And also to lock their doors and remove the keys if they have a traditional key,” said McIntosh.

