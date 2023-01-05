South St. Louis gas station broken into overnight

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 7:08 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a break-in at a gas station in south St. Louis overnight.

Police received a call for “window smashing” around 4:30 a.m. at the Midwest Petroleum gas station in the 2100 block of Chouteau Avenue. The front glass door of the gas station was shattered with what appeared to be a trash can. It is not clear yet what was taken and police are still searching for suspects.

News 4 will update the story with more information once it has been received.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

When you walk into Ellie Mental Health in the city of St. Charles, it doesn’t have a clinical...
New mental health provider in St. Charles hopes to address skyrocketing need
When you walk into Ellie Mental Health in the city of St. Charles, it doesn’t have a clinical...
New mental health provider in St. Charles hopes to address skyrocketing need
Out of control driver crashes into North St. Louis store causing $100,000 in damages
Out of control driver crashes into North St. Louis store causing $100,000 in damages
Employee shot, killed inside Maryland Heights Dobbs
Employee shot, killed inside Maryland Heights Dobbs