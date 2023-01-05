As New Year’s Eve 911 calls in the city decline, some residents say there’s still more to be done

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Every year, for New Year’s Eve, gunshots can be heard across the city of St. Louis. St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said their calls for shots fired this year, dropped by 50% from the year before. Neighbors who made the effort to decrease this gunfire said it worked, but others said they think the gunfire was just as bad.

“Inside the house, it sounded like there was a war going on outside,” Michael Uzzetta said.

Uzzetta’s lived in the Shaw neighborhood for decades. For him and thousands of other city residents, gunfire filled their ears on New Year’s Eve.

“It’s not just happening in Shaw,” Uzzetta said.

He’s right. The city’s 911 system received more than 300 calls for shots fired on the night of Dec. 31 and the early morning of Jan. 1.

“As it got to midnight, there was a lot more,” Lane Forman said.

Forman lives in the neighborhood over from Uzzetta, Tower Grove East. This year, he pledged to make the area safer for the new year holiday by hanging thousands of don’t shoot fliers city-wide. He said he thinks it made a huge difference.

“Not only was it quieter, there was less gunfire, there was less firecrackers,” Forman explained.

Police 911 data shows calls for shots fired, on New Year’s Eve, for the entire city, dropped 52% compared to last year.

“This is a big number. If it happened that way, I am thrilled. If it’s 5% or 10%, I’m thrilled,” Forman said.

However, some said they don’t believe those numbers are accurate.

“I don’t believe it for a minute. I think the discrepancy is quite possibly the fact that people have called in the past with no results, and when you don’t get results, you quit calling, and when you quit calling, the numbers seem like they’re going down,” Uzzetta said.

City 911 data show calls for a majority of city neighborhoods declined, but for Shaw and Tower Grove East, it stayed the same.

“One less bullet, one less shot, one less injury, whether it’s a person or an animal. One less damaged roof, one less damaged car, that’s the goal here,” Forman said.

Neighbors said they plan to continue handing out the don’t shoot fliers for next New Years too.

