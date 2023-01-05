New mental health provider in St. Charles hopes to address skyrocketing need

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - When you walk into Ellie Mental Health in the city of St. Charles, it doesn’t have a clinical feel, but instead it feels more like a living room. Owner Andrew Stevenson says that’s intentional.

“We know that the stigma is real and getting help can seem scary and there’s ways we want to normalize that,” he explained.

They opened the doors to the new office this week. Ellie Mental Health is a national brand with franchises popping up all across the St. Louis region. Stevenson plans to open several more in the St. Charles County area to address the large demand.

According to the latest data from National Alliance on Mental Health, 1.8 million Missourians live in a community without enough mental health professionals.

“We’ve been trying to work with a lot of individuals who had been sitting on waitlists,” said clinic director Kristen Abell.

She said they’ve heard a lot from parents seeking help for teenagers, especially following the pandemic. Many are told openings aren’t available for weeks, if not months.

“We can have this hopeless, helpless, no one’s available feeling and we’re trying to eliminate that,” she said.

According to NAMI, More than half of people with a mental health condition in the U.S. did not receive any treatment in the last year. Of the 337,000 adults in Missouri who did not receive needed mental health care, 48.5% did not because of cost.

