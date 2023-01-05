Mostly Sunny & Warmer Today, Next Rain Chance Saturday

First Alert Weather:

More Sunshine Friday

Friday starts chilly but warms above normal

Next Rain Chance Is Friday night-Saturday night

Expect more sunshine and a milder day Friday (by January standards) with highs in the upper 40s. It won’t be as windy either with West winds 3-6 mph.

Our next rain chance arrives Friday night, mainly after Midnight. This will be widely scattered light rain off and on from the morning to evening. I don’t expect an all day rain at all, but at least the chance for a shower will be present through the day. Saturday night into Sunday morning will be above freezing, but we may see some light snow mix in N of I-70. Light accumulations are possible north of the metro, mainly on the grass. If we do see accumulations, they would be less than 1/2″.

Next Week starts warmer with 50s. Another system bringing wet weather looks to arrive Thursday. Overall the pattern looks warmer than normal.

