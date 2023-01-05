Mostly Cloudy & Cold Tonight, Next Rain Chance Saturday

First Alert Weather:

More Sunshine Friday

Friday starts chilly but warms above normal

Next Rain Chance Is Friday night-Saturday

Tonight will be out coldest night with lows not frigid, but dipping to the upper 20s. Then expect more sunshine and a milder day (by January standards) with highs in the upper 40s. It won’t be as windy Friday with West winds 4-8 mph.

Our next rain chance arrives Friday night, mainly after Midnight. This will be widely scattered rain off and on from the morning to evening. I don’t expect an all day rain at all, but at least the chance for a shower will be present through the day. Saturday night into Sunday morning will be above freezing, but we may see some sprinkles or flurries as the moisture exits.

Next Week starts warmer with 50s. Another system bringing wet weather looks to arrive Thursday. Overall the pattern looks warmer than normal.

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.