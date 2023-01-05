Man pleads guilty to murdering security guard during East St. Louis Bank robbery in 2021

EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A 23-year-old St. Louis man pleaded guilty Wednesday to shooting and killing a security guard while robbing a bank in East St. Louis in 2021.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Illinois said in a press release Thursday that Jaylan D. Quinn and 21-year-old Andrew R. Brinkley went to the First Bank on River Park Drive on August 27, 2021, and approached the bank teller with a note saying they had a bomb and threatened to kill everyone if the bank didn’t turn over all its money. The two men got the money and headed for the door when security guard Ted Horn tried to stop them.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office alleges Quinn pulled out a semi-automatic handgun and shot Horn, 56 and from St. Libory, Illinois, in the head. Horn was pronounced dead at the scene.

The FBI arrested Quinn and Brinkley the day after the crime at Brinkley’s home in St. Louis. Agents found a 9mm handgun and two marked bills in the home that were taken during the robbery. They also found clothing that matched what the two were wearing the day prior and a White Lexus, the suspects’ getaway vehicle.

Brinkley pleaded guilty to a bank robbery charge, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

