‘Greatest Show on Turf’ Torry Holt named Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist for fourth-consecutive year

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Another member of “The Greatest Show on Turf”, Torry Holt, has been named as a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the fourth year in a row. Holt was a wide receiver for the St. Louis Rams from 1998 to 2008.

Holt played for a total of 11 seasons, 10 with the Rams and one with the Jacksonville Jaguars. In his career, he had 920 receptions for 13,382 yards, with 74 touchdowns. His career-high season was in 2003, with 117 receptions for 1,696 yards and 12 touchdowns.

