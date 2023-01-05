‘Greatest Show on Turf’ Torry Holt named Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist for fourth-consecutive year

St. Louis Rams wide receiver Torry Holt runs with the ball during the third quarter of an NFL...
St. Louis Rams wide receiver Torry Holt runs with the ball during the third quarter of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins Sunday, Nov. 30, 2008, in St. Louis. Miami won 16-12. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam)(Tom Gannam | AP)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 8:44 PM CST
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Another member of “The Greatest Show on Turf”, Torry Holt, has been named as a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the fourth year in a row. Holt was a wide receiver for the St. Louis Rams from 1998 to 2008.

Holt played for a total of 11 seasons, 10 with the Rams and one with the Jacksonville Jaguars. In his career, he had 920 receptions for 13,382 yards, with 74 touchdowns. His career-high season was in 2003, with 117 receptions for 1,696 yards and 12 touchdowns.

