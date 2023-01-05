Double shooting in Franklin County leaves one dead, another injured

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed and a woman was injured in a double shooting in Franklin County on Wednesday.

A call came in to police around 7:30 p.m. from a homeowner on Spring Valley Road in Pacific saying two people had been shot outside.

Investigators have said that, at this point, they do not believe there is a threat to the public.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

