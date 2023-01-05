County overdose deaths trending down, still much progress to be made

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Overdose deaths in the St. Louis region are trending down after a significant increase during the pandemic. Overall, substance-involved deaths are up compared to five years ago.

According to St. Louis County’s Substance Use Action Plan, the number of substance-involved deaths has increased 33 percent since 2017. Dr. Kanika Cunningham, St. Louis County’s new public health director, sat down with News 4 to talk about the fight to lower overdose and other substance-involved deaths.

One major concern is the increase in stimulant-involved deaths, which increased more than 100 percent between 2017 and 2021.

“It’s very rare to find only fentanyl in its presence,” Cunningham said. “So you’re going to find fentanyl-cocaine, fentanyl-meth. Benzos are something else we haven’t been talking too much about.”

County health officials said they appreciate seeing all substance-related deaths decrease in recent months after the spike during the pandemic. They are looking into whether more access to Narcan is preventing opioid-related deaths. But the number of opioid overdoses with survivors is still unclear.

The St. Louis Fire Department administered more than 10,000 shots of Narcan to overdose victims from 2018-2021, according to data obtained by News 4 for the documentary “Contaminated: The Fentanyl Crisis in St. Louis.”

