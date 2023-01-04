Tony Patrico no longer part of The Rizzuto Show

The statement released by 105.7 The Point announcing Tony Patrico's departure on Wednesday.
The statement released by 105.7 The Point announcing Tony Patrico's departure on Wednesday.(105.7 The Point / Twitter)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Tony Patrico is no longer a member of The Rizzuto Show.

Host Scott Rizzuto made the announcement on the 105.7 show Wednesday morning. The announcement was followed by a post on the station on social media.

“It was announced here, at the radio station, a couple minutes ago, that Tony is no longer with Hubbard Radio or a member of The Rizz Show,” he said.

Rizzuto went on to describe it as a “personnel situation” and said he could not provide specifics. He did mention that he has spoken to Patricio

“I’m speaking for all of us here, we are in complete shock,” Rizzuto continued. “To say the last couple of days have been difficult is the understatement of the century.”

He went on to state that those on show have nothing but “compassion and empathy” for those involved in the situation.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Missouri General Assembly starts Wednesday
Missouri General Assembly starts Wednesday
Missouri Statehouse 2023/Jefferson City, Mo.
Missouri lawmakers open session focused on ballot measures
Each weeknight at 10, Steve guarantees tomorrow’s high temperature. The following weeknight at...
4 Degree Guarantee Charities
A house fire in North County left one man dead on New Year's Eve
Man, 71, killed in house fire in North County identified