Tony Patrico no longer part of The Rizzuto Show

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Tony Patrico is no longer a member of The Rizzuto Show.

Host Scott Rizzuto made the announcement on the 105.7 show Wednesday morning. The announcement was followed by a post on the station on social media.

Tony Patrico is no longer with Hubbard Radio or a member of The Rizzuto Show. @RizzShow returns as scheduled tomorrow at 6am. pic.twitter.com/7NOEUTED8a — 105.7 The Point (@1057thePoint) January 4, 2023

“It was announced here, at the radio station, a couple minutes ago, that Tony is no longer with Hubbard Radio or a member of The Rizz Show,” he said.

Rizzuto went on to describe it as a “personnel situation” and said he could not provide specifics. He did mention that he has spoken to Patricio

“I’m speaking for all of us here, we are in complete shock,” Rizzuto continued. “To say the last couple of days have been difficult is the understatement of the century.”

He went on to state that those on show have nothing but “compassion and empathy” for those involved in the situation.

