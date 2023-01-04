Teen shot in Walnut Park East neighborhood in critical condition

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A 16-year-old boy was found shot in the abdomen inside a home in the Walnut Park East neighborhood Wednesday morning, police said.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened around 7:45 a.m. in the 4500 block of Davison. The boy was taken to the hospital and listed in critical and unstable condition.

Police said witnesses that were inside the home when the shooting happened gave conflicting statements. No other information has been released.

