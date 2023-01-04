Teen shot in Walnut Park East neighborhood in critical condition

Shooting generic
Shooting generic(Kmov)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A 16-year-old boy was found shot in the abdomen inside a home in the Walnut Park East neighborhood Wednesday morning, police said.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened around 7:45 a.m. in the 4500 block of Davison. The boy was taken to the hospital and listed in critical and unstable condition.

Police said witnesses that were inside the home when the shooting happened gave conflicting statements. No other information has been released.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Missouri General Assembly starts Wednesday
Missouri General Assembly starts Wednesday
The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved an agreement that will l adjust the Water...
Missouri-American Water to change rate adjustment on customer bills
Raja, first elephant born at Saint Louis Zoo, turns 30
Raja celebrates 30th birthday at Saint Louis Zoo
The Humane Society of Missouri (HSMO) rescued 29 Lakeland Terriers from a formally licensed...
Nearly 30 Lakeland Terriers rescued from formerly-licensed breeder