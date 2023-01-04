Snowplow driver dies in medical emergency after clearing roadway, authorities say

Officials in South Dakota say a snow operator died in a medical emergency earlier this week.
Officials in South Dakota say a snow operator died in a medical emergency earlier this week.(File image | Ipson-blue via Canva)
By KSFY Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KSFY/Gray News) - A South Dakota worker has died after suffering a medical emergency.

According to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department, a county snowplow operator suffered a medical emergency and died on Tuesday after clearing a roadway.

KSFY reports the incident happened at about 1:30 p.m. in Minnehaha County.

Officials said the snowplow operator was taken to the hospital but later died.

The sheriff’s department did not immediately identify the worker but said the death appeared to be from natural causes.

Copyright 2023 KSFY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

