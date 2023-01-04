Nearly 30 Lakeland Terriers rescued from formerly-licensed breeder

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Humane Society of Missouri (HSMO) rescued 29 Lakeland Terriers from a formerly-licensed breeder in Ozark County this morning.

The dogs are in varying health and socialization, including suffering from lacerations and tissue damage. Signs of other past injuries are also present, such as one dog missing its entire ear.

The dogs were recovered after it was discovered that the individual was breeding dogs without the proper permissions and licenses.

“We appreciate the continued diligence of the Missouri Department of Agriculture in monitoring this situation,” said HSMO President Kathy Warnick. “Their intervention in this inquiry is helping us give these dogs a second chance at a brighter future.”

HSMO expects to have the dogs available for adoption after they have been rehabilitated.

To help support the care of these dogs visit hsmo.org/ozark.

To report an animal that may be in danger or is suffering from neglect or abuse, call the local police and the Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Hotline at (314) 647-4400.

