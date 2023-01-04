Near Normal Chilly Days, Rain Chance Saturday

By Steve Templeton
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Colder but closer to normal temperatures the rest of the week
  • Quiet and dry through Friday
  • Next Rain Chance Is Friday night-Saturday
This week: We’re trending towards more typical January temperatures for the next 7 days. The only chance of rain we’re watching for is late Friday night- Saturday as a weak front moves in. Accumulations look to be under 0.25″ and widely scattered which is why we have a 50% chance for rain. Up in northern Missouri, some mixed precipitation or light snow is forecast. If the track of the cold front/low-pressure shifts south, we may see a change in our precipitation type, but for now it looks like just some scattered rain Saturday.

A modest warning trend will get our temperatures back to 50 by early next week.

7 Day Forecast

